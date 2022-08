Christophe Gateau/AP

BERLIN (AP) — A large fire broke out in one of Berlin's biggest city forests on Thursday, morning triggered by several explosions that took place at an ammunition dump inside the forest on what is forecast to be one of the hottest days of the year.

Around 100 firefighters were battling the blaze in the German capital's Grunewald forest in the west of the city, German news agency dpa reported.