DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — A raging fire erupted Friday at an oil depot in the Saudi city of Jiddah ahead of an F1 race there, according to videos, with Yemen's Houthis rebels acknowledging they had launched a series of attacks on the kingdom.

While Saudi Arabia and its state-run oil behemoth Saudi Aramco did not immediately acknowledge the blaze, it appeared to be centered on the same fuel depot that the Houthis had attacked in recent days.