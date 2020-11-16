Fire in Berlin subway station injures 4

BERLIN (AP) — A fire broke out in a subway station in Berlin, injuring four people, one seriously, the German news agency dpa reported Monday.

The fire broke out late Sunday and 120 firefighters were still fighting the flames Monday morning, but said the fire was mostly under control.

The cause of the fire, which started at a store inside the Onkel Toms Huette station in the city's southwest Zehlendorf neighborhood, was not immediately known.

The fire quickly spread to two other stores overnight and several people living nearby had to leave their homes because of the smoke, dpa reported.