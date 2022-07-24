Fire damages homes in southern Greece; more blazes active DEMETRIS NELLAS, Associated Press July 24, 2022 Updated: July 24, 2022 3:22 p.m.
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
1 of9 A view of a burnt house following a forest fire near the beach resort of Vatera, on the eastern Aegean island of Lesbos, on Sunday, July 24, 2022. A fire that broke Saturday morning on the Greek island of Lesbos prompted authorities to call for the evacuation of the Vatera resort on the south side of the island. Panagiotis Balaskas/AP Show More Show Less
2 of9 A firefighter aircraft drops water over a forest fire as smoke rises near Vrisa village, on the eastern Aegean island of Lesbos, on Sunday, July 24, 2022. A fire that broke Saturday morning on the Greek island of Lesbos prompted authorities to call for the evacuation of the Vatera resort on the south side of the island. Panagiotis Balaskas/AP Show More Show Less 3 of9
4 of9 A firefighter helicopter loads water from the sea during a forest fire near the beach resort of Vatera, on the eastern Aegean island of Lesbos, on Sunday, July 24, 2022. A fire that broke Saturday morning on the Greek island of Lesbos prompted authorities to call for the evacuation of the Vatera resort on the south side of the island. Panagiotis Balaskas/AP Show More Show Less
5 of9 A firefighting aircraft flies over a forest fire near the beach resort of Vatera, on the eastern Aegean island of Lesbos, on Sunday, July 24, 2022. A fire that broke Saturday morning on the Greek island of Lesbos prompted authorities to call for the evacuation of the Vatera resort on the south side of the island. Panagiotis Balaskas/AP Show More Show Less 6 of9
7 of9 A view of a burnt area following a forest fire near the beach resort of Vatera, on the eastern Aegean island of Lesbos, on Sunday, July 24, 2022. A fire that broke Saturday morning on the Greek island of Lesbos prompted authorities to call for the evacuation of the Vatera resort on the south side of the island. Panagiotis Balaskas/AP Show More Show Less
8 of9 A man walks amid a burnt area following a forest fire near the beach resort of Vatera, on the eastern Aegean island of Lesbos, on Sunday, July 24, 2022. A fire that broke Saturday morning on the Greek island of Lesbos prompted authorities to call for the evacuation of the Vatera resort on the south side of the island. Panagiotis Balaskas/AP Show More Show Less
9 of9
ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Α major fire has broken out in southern Greece, burning homes in villages not far from the famous archaeological site of Ancient Olympia and prompting the evacuations of six villages.
The fire broke out Sunday afternoon near the villages of Krestena and Skillountia, which are south and southeast of Ancient Olympia. Authorities messaged residents there and in four other villages to evacuate quickly.
Written By
DEMETRIS NELLAS