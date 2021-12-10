Final parent in college admissions scandal to plead guilty

BOSTON (AP) — The last parent ensnared in Operation Varsity Blues — the captivating nationwide college admissions bribery scandal — has agreed to plead guilty, federal prosecutors said.

Authorities said I-Hsin “Joey" Chen, 67, of Newport Beach, California, paid $75,000 to have someone correct his son's answers on a college entrance exam. Under a plea deal, the owner of a warehousing company for the shipping industry will plead guilty to wire fraud and honest services wire fraud in exchange for serving a nine-week prison term, according to a statement Thursday from the U.S. attorney's office in Boston.