Fiery crash kills driver; witnesses pull passenger to safety

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A man driving in Philadelphia was killed early Friday when his minivan overturned and burst into flames, but witnesses were able to rescue his passenger from the burning vehicle.

The crash occurred around 2:10 a.m., when the speeding minivan struck a curb and then hit a tree stump, authorities said. The vehicle overturned and was soon engulfed in flames.

Witnesses were able to pull a passenger from the minivan by pulling them through a passenger-side window, but efforts to free the driver were unsuccessful. It wasn't clear if the passenger was injured in the crash.

The accident remains under investigation, and authorities said it did not appear that any other vehicles were involved.