FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — State government in Kentucky will receive more than $2.1 billion from the latest round of federal coronavirus aid — a smaller-than-expected amount due to the state's improving economic performance, Gov. Andy Beshear said Monday.

The U.S. Treasury announced state allocations based primarily on each state's share of the nation's unemployed from October through December 2020, Beshear's office said. Kentucky performed better than expected during that period.