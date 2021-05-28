Feds: Ex-FBI agent defraud woman with 'secret probation'

DALLAS (AP) — A former FBI agent has been charged with fraud for allegedly conning a Texas woman out $800,000 by convincing her for years that she was on “secret probation.” The retired agent at one point told the woman he'd have her probation lifted after she married him, prosecutors said.
William Roy Stone, Jr., 62, was indicted Tuesday on 11 federal counts including wire fraud, conspiracy and impersonation of a federal officer. The case was unsealed Friday after he made an initial appearance in a court in Dallas.