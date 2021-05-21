Federal judge sentences former St. Paul officer to 6 years

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — A federal judge sentenced a former St. Paul police officer Friday to six years in prison for kicking a suspect and allowing a police dog to maul him.

Thirty-three-year-old Brett Palkowitsch apologized through tears during the sentencing hearing before U.S. District Judge Wilhemina Wright, Minnesota Public Radio reported. He said he would be willing to put himself in front of future officers to make sure “they know right from wrong, and how quick it can happen, and make sure it never happens again.”