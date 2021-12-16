Federal judge's says Navy jets impacting Whidbey Island

SEATTLE (AP) — The Navy made several errors in its environmental impact statement for jet operations at Naval Air Station Whidbey Island, according to a report U.S. District Court Magistrate Judge Richard Creatura filed in a lawsuit over the growing fleet of aircraft, called Growlers.

The federal lawsuit filed in 2019 argues the Navy did not adequately review the potential environmental and public health impacts that increasing its Growler fleet from 82 to 118 jets would have on Whidbey Island and surrounding areas.