Federal judge formally ends 'Bridgegate' criminal case

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — A federal judge formally brought an end Friday to the criminal case stemming from the 2013 George Washington Bridge lane-closing scandal.

An order published Friday dismissed the indictments against Bill Baroni and Bridget Kelly, whose 2016 corruption convictions were reversed by the U.S. Supreme Court last month.

The judge also vacated the conviction of David Wildstein, who worked under Baroni at the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey. Wildstein had pleaded guilty and testified for the prosecution. Kelly was a deputy chief of staff under Christie.

In a tweet Friday, Wildstein wrote that while the Supreme Court deemed his actions weren't illegal, “the conduct by me and others was still wrong. This is not a vindication. My apologies stand, my remorse continues, and I fully accept responsibility for my role.”

The three are still defendants in a pending lawsuit brought by residents and businesses in Fort Lee, where lane realignments at the bridge caused massive gridlock in a scheme to punish its mayor for not endorsing then-Gov. Chris Christie.

Christie, a Republican, wasn't charged but his association with the scandal derailed his 2016 presidential hopes.