Federal grant to fund $5 million Milford harbor dredging project Saul Flores Jan. 25, 2022 Updated: Jan. 25, 2022 3:11 p.m.
MILFORD — Milford will receive a $5 million federal grant to dredge the Milford Harbor, which has not been done since 1988.
Mayor Ben Blake was joined by U.S. Rep. Rosa DeLauro and U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal Tuesday at Lisman Landing for the announcement of the funding the dredging work, which will be done by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.