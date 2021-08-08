Feature film about Milford native Nick Newell opens in theaters
Notorious Nick, a feature film based on the life of mixed martial arts fighter Nick Newell.
Nick Newell, a mixed martial arts fighter and a Milford native, poses in the cage at Fighting Art Academy CT, in Milford, Conn. Aug. 6, 2021. Notorious Nick, a feature film based on Newell’s life, is now in theaters.
Nick Newell is a mixed martial arts fighter and a Milford native.
MILFORD — If there is one thing Milford native Nick Newell knows, it’s that a little adversity can’t stop him.
Born with only a partial left arm, Newell still managed to achieve his dream of becoming a professional athlete. Currently a professional fighter signed with Bellator MMA, Newell also owns his own fight gym.