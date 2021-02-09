Fear and love surround Escobar's hippos thriving in Colombia REGINA GARCIA CANO and FERNANDO VERGARA, Associated Press Feb. 9, 2021 Updated: Feb. 9, 2021 8:59 a.m.
1 of7 A hippo warning stands on the shore of a lagoon near Doral, Colombia, Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021. The offspring of hippos illegally imported to Colombia by drug kingpin Pablo Escobar in the 1980s are flourishing in the lush area and experts are warning about the dangers of the growing numbers. Fernando Vergara/AP Show More Show Less
2 of7 A pink statue of a hippo greets tourists at Hacienda Napoles Park in Puerto Triunfo, Colombia, Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021. Hacienda Napoles was once a private zoo with illegally imported animals that belonged to drug trafficker Pablo Escobar. Fernando Vergara/AP Show More Show Less
3 of7 Hippos float in the lake at Hacienda Napoles Park, once the private estate of drug kingpin Pablo Escobar who imported three female hippos and one male decades ago in Puerto Triunfo, Colombia, Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021. The population has increased in the last eight years from 35 to somewhere between 65 and 80. Fernando Vergara/AP Show More Show Less
4 of7 Hippos float in the lake at Hacienda Napoles Park, once the private estate of drug kingpin Pablo Escobar who imported three female hippos and one male decades ago in Puerto Triunfo, Colombia, Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021. After his death in a shootout with authorities in 1993, the hippos were abandoned at the estate due to the cost and logistical issues associated with transporting 3-ton animals and the violence that plagued the area at the time. Fernando Vergara/AP Show More Show Less
5 of7 A boy rides his bicycle in a park decorated with hippo statues in Doradal, Colombia, Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021. Pablo Escobar and his Cartel de Medellin are long dead, but the hippos from his personal zoo continue to flourish in tropical countryside and wetlands in and around his former hacienda. Fernando Vergara/AP Show More Show Less
6 of7 Hippos swim in the lake at Hacienda Napoles Park, once the private estate of drug kingpin Pablo Escobar who imported three female hippos and one male decades ago in Puerto Triunfo, Colombia, Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021. Government attempts to control their reproduction have had no real impact on population growth, with the number of hippos increasing in the last eight years from 35 to somewhere between 65 and 80. Fernando Vergara/AP Show More Show Less
7 of7 Tourists buy souvenirs of the late drug baron Pablo Escobar, featured as a statue with a sign that says one will be charged for taking photos inside a store in Doradal, Colombia, Friday, Feb. 5, 2021. Escobar and his Medellin Cartel are long dead, but one of the zoo’s prized specimens is flourishing in the tropical countryside and wetlands in and around the palace-turned-theme park — the hippopotamus. Fernando Vergara/AP Show More Show Less
PUERTO TRIUNFO, Colombia (AP) — Tucked between mountain ranges, the sprawling palace of Pablo Escobar was home to kangaroos, giraffes, elephants and other exotic animals — a private zoo of illegally imported animals that was the greatest ostentation of the feared drug kingpin as he reigned over the cocaine trade in Colombia.
Escobar and his Medellin Cartel are long dead, but one of the zoo’s prized specimens is flourishing in the tropical countryside and wetlands in and around the palace-turned-theme park — the hippopotamus. Like the man who introduced them to this country after obtaining them from a U.S. zoo, they are a source of endless controversy.
