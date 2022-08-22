Fate of Ukrainian lands held by Russia still seems unclear YURAS KARMANAU, Associated Press Aug. 22, 2022 Updated: Aug. 22, 2022 2:27 a.m.
TALLINN, Estonia (AP) — According to Russian state TV, the future of the Ukrainian regions captured by Moscow's forces is all but decided: Referendums on becoming part of Russia will soon take place there, and the joyful residents who were abandoned by Kyiv will be able to prosper in peace.
In reality, the Kremlin appears to be in no rush to seal the deal on Ukraine's southern regions of Kherson and Zaporizhzhia and the eastern provinces of Donetsk and Luhansk, even though officials it installed there already have announced plans for a vote to join Russia.
YURAS KARMANAU