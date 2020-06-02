Farmers market returns

Flowers for sale at last year’s farmers market. Flowers for sale at last year’s farmers market. Photo: Contributed Photo Photo: Contributed Photo Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Farmers market returns 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

The Walnut Beach Farmers Market kicks off Thursday, June 18, from 4-7 p.m. and will run every Thursday, rain or shine, through Sept. 10.

Connecticut has deemed its farmers markets an essential activity. Connecticut Department of Agriculture has provided guidance on operating during the pandemic. The Walnut Beach Farmers Market will be following and enforcing strict Connecticut Health and Safety Guidelines specifically for Connecticut’s Farmers Markets.

All attendees will be required to wear a facemask in order to enter the market, and follow social distancing guidelines. Hand washing stations will be implemented to ensure best sanitation practices. There will be one entrance and one exit from the market in order to keep the flow of people in the area contained.

Attendees will have the opportunity to choose from local fruits, vegetables, baked goods, and homemade goods.

MaryJo Downs, lifetime Milford resident, is joining the team as the Market Master for the 2020 season. “Growing up as a beach kid, spending days at Walnut Beach it is so nice to continue to spend my summer here bringing new and old generations of Milford together to support their community,” she said. “Especially now we hope this event will bring some normalcy back to the City of Milford.”