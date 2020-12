FARGO, N.D. (AP) — Elected officials in North Dakota's largest city are providing pandemic relief to bars and restaurants by waiving utility charges and providing liquor license rebates.

The Fargo City Commission program eliminates utility fees to qualifying businesses from Jan. 1, 2021 through June 2021, and provides retroactive license refunds. The costs will be covered by federal funds designated for COVID-19 relief, the city said in a release.