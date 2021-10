FARGO, N.D. (AP) — A North Dakota man has pleaded guilty to killing a 14-year-old girl who authorities said was strangled and stabbed more than 20 times in a random attack outside a store in June.

Arthur Kollie, 22, entered an Alford plea Monday in the death of Jupiter Paulsen. With the plea, the Fargo man maintains his innocence, but acknowledges there is enough evidence for a conviction.