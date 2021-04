MOORHEAD, Minn. (AP) — Members of the Fargo, North Dakota and Moorhead, Minnesota metropolitan area turned out with brushes, chemicals, and power washers Monday to help clean a mosque that was spray-painted with derogatory terms and hate speech.

The vandalism was discovered Sunday morning on the outside of the Moorhead Fargo Islamic Community Center, which is located in Moorhead. Video surveillance from the building captured images of a suspect wearing a camouflage jacket and dark ski mask.