Family of pregnant woman fatally hit by truck files lawsuit

CHICAGO (AP) — The family of a pregnant woman who was fatally hit by a truck in Chicago is suing the driver and his employer.

The wrongful death lawsuit was filed last week in Cook County on behalf of Elizabeth Boshardy and her mother.

Elizabeth Boshardy of Chicago died in September, days after being struck at a crosswalk. Doctors delivered her premature daughter, but she later died .

The complaint names driver Edward J. Metz and Rauch Clay Sales Corp. as defendants.

The Chicago Sun-Times reports that it seeks more than $200,000 in damages and alleges that Metz was negligent and failed to look out for Elizabeth Boshardy in the crosswalk.

A message seeking comment was left Thursday for Rauch Clay Sales Corp. It wasn't clear if Metz has a listed telephone number.

___

Information from: Chicago Sun-Times, http://chicago.suntimes.com/