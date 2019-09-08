Family of missing dog use party to thank those who searched

CHESHIRE, Conn. (AP) — The family of a missing dog found after more than a month say they want to use a party to thank everyone who kept an eye out for their English bulldog Charlie.

The Record-Journal reports Charlie broke free from his harness after the family took him with them for a July 3 fireworks show in Shelton.

John Artes said he chased after Charlie, but lost him in the dark. Artes said his family hung posters throughout Shelton, posted photos on social media and did interviews on area television stations.

Finally a couple in Shelton spotted Charlie in a stream behind the Wal-Mart store. He was healthy, but had lost 19 pounds.

A local pet food store, The Cheshire Cat and Dog Too, was hosting the party Sunday until 2 p.m.