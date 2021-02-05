Family of Lebanese activist wants to know if he was tortured BASSEM MROUE, Associated Press Feb. 5, 2021 Updated: Feb. 5, 2021 9:57 a.m.
BEIRUT (AP) — The family of a prominent Lebanese publisher and harsh critic of the Shiite militant Hezbollah group who was shot dead said Friday they want a forensic doctor they hired to determine whether he was tortured before he was killed.
The development came amid much speculation that the 58-year-old Lokman Slim was alive for several hours before he was shot several times at close range. He was found in his car in southern Lebanon on Thursday with multiple gunshot wounds.