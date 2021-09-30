Family: Traffic stop that led to fatal shooting was unlawful

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Relatives of the Black man fatally shot by a white South Carolina state trooper this month say the trooper attempted an illegal traffic stop, and thus had no legal reason to chase and eventually kill the man during the following struggle.
State police are still investigating what happened on Sept. 11 when Master Trooper Whittney Blake Benton tried to pull over Tristan Vereen over for what the South Carolina Public Safety Department said was an equipment violation on state Highway 905 near Loris.