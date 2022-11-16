Man who killed 6 in Christmas parade says he didn't plan it

The man convicted of killing six people when he plowed his SUV through a Christmas parade in suburban Milwaukee last year told a judge ahead of sentencing Wednesday that he has suffered from mental illness since he was young and didn't plan to drive into the parade route. He also offered his first apology to the dozens of people who were hurt or lost loved ones during the incident.
Waukesha County Circuit Judge Jennifer Dorow was expected to sentence Darrell Brooks Jr. to life in prison later Wednesday afternoon. A day after hearing from dozens of victims, Dorow listened to comments from Brooks and his supporters before she handed down the sentence.