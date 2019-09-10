Fall bulk trash pickup has begun

Milford’s 2019 fall bulk trash pickup started this week and continues according to the following schedule:

For those with a Monday garbage day, bulk pickup started on Monday, Sept. 9.

If your garbage pickup day is Tuesday, your pickup will be Monday, Sept. 16.

If your garbage pickup day is Thursday, your bulk pickup day is Monday, Sept. 23.

If your garbage pickup day is Friday, your bulk pickup day is Monday, Sept. 30.

For information call the Public Works Department, 203-783-3265

Items should be set out for collection at the curb no sooner than the Saturday prior to the scheduled date and no later than 6 a.m. on the first day collection begins.

Different Public Works teams will be picking up items. Curbside items may be collected on different days but all items will be picked up during the scheduled week, according to the Public Works Department.

Metal must be separated from burnable items. Yard waste should be placed in disposable paper bags. grush and wood must be cut to four-foot lengths and tied in bundles.

No more than four passenger car tires may be included in the items set out for collection.

Electronics and white goods are also collected. Similar items should be placed together in bags and containers. All acceptable items placed at the curb will be taken, including containers.

The following materials are prohitibed from the bulk pickup program: Residential batteries, hazardous waste, liquid waste including oil based paint, motor oil, propane tanks, grass clippings, logs and stumps, sheetrock, concrete/cement, bricks, and other demolition materia, porcelain tubs, sinks and toilets, any item that requires more than two people to pick it up.