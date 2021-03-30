FBI arrests Alabama garage owner in Capitol insurrection

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama garage owner was arrested on charges of entering the U.S. Capitol during the riot by supporters of former President Donald Trump after showing FBI agents photos and video he took while inside the building, court documents show.

Russell Dean Alford, 60, of Hokes Bluff was freed on $5,500 bond following an initial appearance before U.S. Magistrate Judge Gray Borden in Birmingham on Monday, records showed. He was charged with entering a restricted building, disorderly conduct and unlawfully demonstrating inside the Capitol.