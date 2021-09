KALAMAZOO, Mich. (AP) — An FBI agent charged with assaulting his wife waived his right to a key hearing and moved the case to a trial court in Kalamazoo, records show.

Meanwhile, Richard Trask is not expected to testify as one of the lead agents who investigated an alleged plot to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. A trial for five men is scheduled in federal court in October.