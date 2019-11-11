F-35 pilots at a Utah base to resume night flying this week

HILL AIR FORCE BASE, Utah (AP) — Starting this week, pilots at Utah's Hill Air Force Base will start their recurrent local night flying schedule.

Base officials say northern Utah residents will notice increased jet activity during the evening hours as F-35 pilots practice night-time combat skills from Nov. 12-22.

Night operations are limited, with pilots flying at night just enough to meet certain proficiency requirements required by the Air Force.

Most of the night flying is scheduled to wrap up by 10:30 p.m.

Hill's two fighter wings — the active-duty 388th and reserve 419th — now have three fighter squadrons with more than 70 jets.

The base is south of Ogden.