The library is offering various programs over the next few weeks.

This month’s offering is for beautifying the Thanksgiving table.

Using artificial leaves from the dollar store, we’ll be making a lovely decorative bowl. The library will supply leaves and a balloon, and you’ll need a mod podge. While the bowl can’t hold water or anything damp, it’s perfect for wrapped candies, decorative pine cones, or anything you can imagine.

Instructions are on Milford Library’s YouTube channel. Materials are available while supplies last.

Learn about extinct animals via Zoom underway

Milford Library is presenting Gerri Griswold from the White Memorial Conservation Center in a series of presentations covering notable extinct animals.

Dec. 1 brings a discussion of the Great Auk, a large flightless bird of the North Atlantic. A food source and highly praised for its down, it became extinct in the 19th century.

On Jan. 12 at 7 p.m., the passenger pigeon will be the topic. Endemic mostly to the East Coast of North America, it was once the most abundant bird in North America. Hunting and deforestation led to its extinction around the turn of the 20th century.

Feb. 2 brings a presentation on the Thylacine, or Tasmanian Tiger. A predatory marsupial, it probably originated in Australia, but by the time Europeans discovered the species, it was mostly found on the island of Tasmania. Intensive hunting encouraged by bounties is generally blamed for its extinction, but other contributing factors may have been disease, the introduction of dogs, and human encroachment into its habitat.

To register, visit www.milfordlibrary.org. For more information, email nabbey@milfordct.gov

My Adventures with Jacques Cousteau Wednesday via Zoom

When Richard Hyman was fresh out of high school he embarked on the journey of a lifetime: linking up with Captain Jacques Cousteau and embarking on incredible adventures as a crew member aboard the Calypso.

On Nov. 10 at 7 p.m., via Zoom, Milford Library will host a talk by Hyman, detailing his adventures with the adventurer.

Hyman’s book Frogmen is a true adventure of a young man who pays homage to one of the greatest explorers and visionaries of all time. Although much has been written about Cousteau before, Frogmen details the minutiae of life on the oceans with this unique man, including the media attention, and even celebrity: John Denver spent time aboard before writing his hit record ‘Calypso’ in 1975.

Since his time with ‘The Captain,’ Hyman, a Connecticut native, studied environmental engineering, non-fiction writing, and business at Yale, Georgetown, and Fairfield Universities, and found a career in business management. This discussion holds great interest for adventurers, divers, environmentalists, travelers, and the perpetually curious. Registration information can be found at www.milfordlibrary.org. For additional information, contact nabbey@milfordct.gov

Intermediate Astrophotography on Nov. 13

Milford Library is hosting a program on intermediate astrophotography on Nov. 13 at 9:30 a.m. Zoom in to learn about how astronomers capture images of faint distant objects, like nebulas and galaxies. This type of photography is different than planetary imaging as discussed in a previous program. Planetary imaging is shot on video, while Deep Sky Objects (DSO) are captured using multiple long exposures. Visit milfordlibrary.org to register for the Zoom ID and password. For questions regarding this astronomy discussion, email fdanowski@milfordct.gov.

American Impressionism: From France to Our Shores Wednesday, Nov. 17

Milford Library welcomes ArtScapades to present American Impressionism: From France to Our Shores via Zoom. Watch this ArtScapades lecture in your own home on Nov. 17 at 7 p.m.

Register at www.milfordlibrary.org and receive an email with a link to watch ArtScapades present American Impressionism.

In American Impressionism, ArtScapades explains how the movement arrived in America including the influence of art dealers, the education of American artists in Europe, and the formation of art colonies. Artists include William Merritt Chase, J. Alden Weir, and Childe Hassam. ArtScapades lectures look at the important artists of the period including background information on each artist’s life and work, characteristics of style, and the relationship of the artistic movements to historical and intellectual currents of the time.

For registration, visit www.milfordlibrary.org. For more information, email nabbey@milfordct.gov.