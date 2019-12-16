https://www.milfordmirror.com/news/article/Extended-Saturday-hours-at-transfer-station-14909662.php
Extended Saturday hours at transfer station resume in spring
Mayor Benjamin G. Blake announced that Saturday, Jan. 4, from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., will be the last full day for extended Saturday hours at the transfer station. The transfer station will resume regular Saturday hours, from 7 a.m. to noon, commencing on Saturday, Jan. 11. Extended Saturday hours begin again in the spring of 2020.
