Explore the history and ecology of Milford’s coast

American Black Ducks and gulls. Photo: Twan Leenders Photo.

Hurricanes, shore birds, sandy beaches, eminent domain, political intrigue, landfill, arson, pirates, curses, squatters and heroines — what do they all have in common? Learn the answers on two discovery walks along the Milford shore led by Connecticut Audubon Society Naturalist and Milford native Colleen Noyes.

On Thursday, Nov. 14, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., unearth the fascinating, rich history of Silver Sands State Park on an exploration of the beach, boardwalk, and late autumn flora and fauna. On Thursday, Nov. 21, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., we’ll return, at low tide, for a walk out to Milford’s historic Charles Island. While searching for marine and bird activity, we’ll learn about the island as a summer breeding ground for protected avian species that is also steeped in curses and tales of buried treasure and failed business ventures.

Space is limited; advance registration is required. Cost for each walk is $20 for CAS members and $25 for nonmembers. Meet at the Silver Sands parking lot, 1 Silver Sands Parkway in Milford. Sturdy walking shoes and binoculars are recommended. Registrants will be notified if program is cancelled due to rain.

To sign up or find out more, visit ctaudubon.org/milford-coast-2019, or call 203-259-6305, ext. 109.