Experts propose vaccine priority list as German deaths rise FRANK JORDANS, Associated Press Dec. 17, 2020 Updated: Dec. 17, 2020 1:48 p.m.
1 of9 A cross is seen near a refrigeration container storing Covid-19 victims on the cemetery in Hanau near Frankfurt, Germany, Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020. The stored bodies coming from homes or hospitals are later taken by an undertaker for the funeral. The first two victims were stored in the container on Wednesday. Michael Probst/AP Show More Show Less
2 of9 Chairs are lined up in in the Festhalle in Frankfurt, Germany, during the introducing of a vacciantion center on Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020. German states saying they expect vaccination to start on Dec. 27, 2020. Michael Probst/AP Show More Show Less
3 of9 People wait in a long line for a SARS CoV-2 rapid test at the Corona Antigen Rapid test center at the 'KitKat-Club' in Berlin, Germany, Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020. Germany recorded around 27,000 newly confirmed cases Thursday and over 650 additional deaths according to the Robert Koch Institute, Germany's national disease control agency. (Photo/Markus Schreiber) Markus Schreiber/AP Show More Show Less
4 of9 People wait in a long line for a SARS CoV-2 rapid test at the Corona Antigen Rapid test center at the 'KitKat-Club' in Berlin, Germany, Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020. Germany recorded around 27,000 newly confirmed cases Thursday and over 650 additional deaths according to the Robert Koch Institute, Germany's national disease control agency. (Photo/Markus Schreiber) Markus Schreiber/AP Show More Show Less
5 of9 A medical staff explains a SARS CoV-2 rapid test to a person at the Corona Antigen Rapid test center at the 'KitKat-Club' in Berlin, Germany, Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020. Germany recorded around 27,000 newly confirmed cases Thursday and over 650 additional deaths according to the Robert Koch Institute, Germany's national disease control agency. (Photo/Markus Schreiber) Markus Schreiber/AP Show More Show Less
6 of9 Doctor Georg Siemon looks out of a traditional small Frankfurt kiosk (Trinkhalle) in Frankfurt, Germany, Thursday, Dec.17, 2020. The doctor offers COVID tests with a result in 20 minutes in the kiosk that was given up two weeks ago by its owners due to low business because of the coronavirus. Michael Probst/AP Show More Show Less
7 of9 A nose swab is taken from a man for a SARS CoV-2 rapid test at the Corona Antigen Rapid test center at the 'KitKat-Club' in Berlin, Germany, Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020. Germany recorded around 27,000 newly confirmed cases Thursday and over 650 additional deaths according to the Robert Koch Institute, Germany's national disease control agency. (Photo/Markus Schreiber) Markus Schreiber/AP Show More Show Less
8 of9 A refrigeration container storing Covid-19 victims stands on the cemetery in Hanau near Frankfurt, Germany, Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020. The stored bodies coming from homes or hospitals are later taken by an undertaker for the funeral. The first two victims were stored in the container on Wednesday. Michael Probst/AP Show More Show Less
9 of9 Frankfurt's mayor Peter Feldmann, right, stands in the Festhalle in Frankfurt, Germany, during the introducing of a vaccination center on Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020. German states say they expect vaccination to start on Dec. 27. Michael Probst/AP Show More Show Less
BERLIN (AP) — An independent expert team on Thursday recommended that people over age 80, residents and staff in nursing homes, and medics at high risk of exposing themselves or others to COVID-19 should be the first in Germany to get the coronavirus vaccine.
The recommendation, which is likely to form the basis of an official decree Friday, comes as Germany grapples with a growing number of new cases and deaths from the coronavirus.