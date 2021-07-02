Expert in newspaper shooting case says gunman is autistic

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — The man who killed five people at a Maryland newspaper is autistic and has “persecutory, delusional beliefs," a trial defense expert testified Friday — but a prosecutor criticized the doctor's findings, saying a report featured an error, omitted details and was overly dependent on what the gunman told him.
Dr. Thomas Hyde, a neurologist and neuroscientist retained by defense attorneys, testified on the fourth day of the trial of Jarrod Ramos. Ramos has pleaded guilty but not criminally responsible to killing Gerald Fischman, Rob Hiaasen, John McNamara, Rebecca Smith and Wendi Winters three years ago at the Capital Gazette newspaper.