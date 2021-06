LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Las Vegas area is expected to ride an intense heat wave this week.

The National Weather Service in Las Vegas has issued an excessive heat warning as temperatures are predicted to either tie or break previous record highs.

The warning applies starting Wednesday at 11 a.m. thru Friday at 9 p.m. The temperature is forecasted to hit anywhere from 105 to 110 degrees.

Las Vegas Fire officials also issued a reminder Tuesday for people to stay hydrated with plenty of water.

Triple-digit weather is also expected to hit parts of Arizona and California.