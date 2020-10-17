Ex-teacher charged with sexually abusing 3 Missouri students

KIRKWOOD, Mo. (AP) — A former suburban St. Louis high school teacher accused of raping a student in the 1990s now faces charges of sexually assaulting two more students.

Prosecutors dismissed the September indictment against former Kirkwood High School teacher Christopher J. Stephens and charged the 54-year-old Glendale, Missouri, man by a new complaint Friday. He now faces two counts of statutory rape, three counts of statutory sodomy, two counts of sexual assault and one count of deviate sexual assault, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported.

Defense lawyer Bill Margulis has previously said that Stephens denies all former students’ accusations against him.

Stephens is accused of rape and sodomy in late 1997 and early 1998 at his high school office, the prop room at school and his home.

The decades-old allegations surfaced after a former student turned to social media to voice concerns and others came forward. The former student alleged on a Facebook page for graduates in July that she was groomed and then abused starting when she was 13 in the late 1990s.

Stephens worked at the high school from 1991 until 1998, when he began working for St. Louis Community College at Florissant Valley.