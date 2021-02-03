Ex-officers could face criminal charges over racist video

HAMILTON, Ga. (AP) — A western Georgia prosecutor says he will seek to indict a former police chief and officer for violating their oaths of office after body camera footage showed them making racists comments before a Black Lives Matter march in June.

Hamilton Chief Gene Allmond resigned and Sgt. John Brooks was fired Jan. 25 after a part-time city employee found the footage while checking the body cameras and showed it to officials in the town north of Columbus. The video shows the two using racial slurs, speaking negatively about Blacks and about slavery, among other things.