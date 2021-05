SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (AP) — A former Massachusetts police officer convicted last month of sexually assaulting a child was sentenced Tuesday to serve up to three years in prison.

Ex-Springfield officer Daniel Cintron was convicted in a jury-waived trial of two counts of indecent assault and battery on a child under 14 and two counts of intimidation of a witness, the Hampden district attorney’s office said in a statement. He was cleared of more than a dozen other charges.