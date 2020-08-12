Ex-nurse sentenced to federal prison for distributing heroin

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Federal prosecutors say a Vancouver, Washington, woman who worked as a registered nurse in Portland, Oregon, has been sentenced to eight months in federal prison for conspiring to sell drugs.

Rene Elene Griffin Nunn, 60, pleaded guilty to a one-count indictment charging her with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute controlled substances, The Oregonian/OregonLive reported.

In February 2018, Nunn was found driving from Vancouver to Portland with about 93 grams of heroin in her purse, according to federal prosecutors.

Court records show she also was talking with others by cellphone about the price and quantity of methamphetamine and heroin between September 2017 and January, 2018.

Nunn had worked as a registered nurse at Adventist Medical Center in Portland.

Her accomplice, Darlene Michelle Sturdevant, 62, also of Vancouver, was sentenced earlier this year to 14 years in prison. She was found guilty of conspiring to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine and heroin and possession with intent to distribute heroin.