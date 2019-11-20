Ex-lawmakers sue to block Michigan’s legislative term limits

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Eight former Michigan lawmakers are suing to challenge the state’s legislative term limits, alleging they are unconstitutional and ensure that the Legislature lacks experience.

Those filing suit in Grand Rapids federal court Wednesday include three Republicans and five Democrats. They say Michigan’s term limits law has increased the power of lobbyists, unelected “bureaucrats” in the executive branch and political dynasties.

Michigan voters enacted term limits in 1992 that allow legislators to serve 14 years, including three two-year House terms and two four-term Senate terms. They are viewed as the most restrictive among the 15 states with consecutive or lifetime legislative term limits.

The suit was brought about a month after Republican legislative leaders privately briefed their caucuses about talks to ease legislative term limits through a constitutional amendment.