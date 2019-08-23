Ex-health inspector sentenced for fake restaurant reports

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — A former county health inspector in western New York has been sentenced to probation and community service for filing reports on more than a dozen restaurant inspections that he never really conducted.

Timothy Bean pleaded guilty in June to 14 counts of official misconduct. He was sentenced Thursday to three years probation and 200 hours community service.

His lawyer, Terrence Connors, said the lenient sentence was appropriate. He said Bean's actions were related to personal stress.

Erie County District Attorney John Flynn took Bean's personal issues under consideration and didn't seek jail time. He noted that no one was sickened as the result of a false inspection report.