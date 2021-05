VENTURA, Calif. (AP) — A judge ruled a former deputy in Southern California is guilty of sexual misconduct with an inmate after the woman reported the encounter to jail staff in 2019.

Ventura County Superior Court Judge Gilbert Romero said Leonard Lopez, 49, pleaded no contest to two misdemeanor charges, including being a peace officer engaged in a sexual act with an inmate and entering a cell occupied by an inmate of the opposite sex, the Ventura Country Star reported.