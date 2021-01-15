Ex-Snyder aide quits university board after Flint charges Jan. 15, 2021 Updated: Jan. 15, 2021 5:51 p.m.
This image provided by the Genesee County, Mich., Sheriff's Office, shows Richard Baird, the former Michigan Transformation manager, who was charged Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021, with felony perjury and other charges, in connection with the Flint, Mich., water crisis. (Genesee County Sheriff's Office via AP)
FILE - in this July 25, 2018 file photo, Rich Baird is seen in Flint, Mich. The former Michigan Transformation manager was charged Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021, with felony perjury and other charges, in connection with the Flint water crisis. (Jake May/The Flint Journal via AP, File)
Attorney Randall Levine, right, walks arm-in-arm with Richard Baird, former transformation manager and senior adviser to former Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder, after a video arraignment on charges related to the Flint water crisis, Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021 at the Genesee County Jail in downtown Flint, Mich. Baird faces four felony counts, including perjury, official misconduct in office, obstruction of justice and extortion. (Jake May/The Flint Journal via AP)
YPSILANTI, Mich. (AP) — Richard Baird, one of nine former officials charged in the Flint water crisis, resigned from the Eastern Michigan University Board of Regents on Friday.
Baird, 64, was a top aide to ex-Gov. Rick Snyder, who was arraigned on misdemeanor charges Thursday. In a letter to the board's chair, Baird said his decision was very difficult but in the best interests of the university.