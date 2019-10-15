Ex-Rep. Sessions subpoenaed in Giuliani grand jury probe

Former US Rep. Pete Sessions speak to the McLennan County Republican Party Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019, in Waco, Texas as he runs to fill the seat of Bill Flores who is stepping down (Jerry Larson/ Waco Tribune-Herald, via AP) less Former US Rep. Pete Sessions speak to the McLennan County Republican Party Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019, in Waco, Texas as he runs to fill the seat of Bill Flores who is stepping down (Jerry Larson/ Waco ... more Photo: Jerry Larson, AP Photo: Jerry Larson, AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Ex-Rep. Sessions subpoenaed in Giuliani grand jury probe 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former Republican Rep. Pete Sessions has received a federal grand jury subpoena for information about his interactions with Rudy Giuliani and several associates who were indicted last week.

A spokesman for the former Texas lawmaker says Sessions is cooperating with investigators and will turn over documents in the coming weeks.

The Wall Street Journal reports the subpoena seeks documents about Giuliani's business dealings in Ukraine and his efforts to oust the U.S. ambassador, as well as information about interactions between Sessions, Giuliani and the four men who were indicted.

The indictment alleges "Congressman 1" was part of a coordinated effort to remove Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch as two Giuliani associates committed to raising more than $20,000 for the politician.

The donations match campaign finance reports for Sessions.