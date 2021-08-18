Ex-Nissan exec Kelly wants boardroom, not criminal, trial YURI KAGEYAMA , AP Business Writer Aug. 18, 2021 Updated: Aug. 18, 2021 11:14 p.m.
1 of35 Former Nissan Motor Co. executive Greg Kelly, speaks during an interview with The Associated Press Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021, in Tokyo. Nearly three years later, Kelly is still wondering why the questions that led to his arrest and trial in Japan weren’t simply taken up in the automaker's corporate boardroom. Eugene Hoshiko/AP Show More Show Less
2 of35 Former Nissan Motor Co. executive Greg Kelly, speaks during an interview with The Associated Press Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021, in Tokyo. Nearly three years later, Kelly is still wondering why the questions that led to his arrest and trial in Japan weren’t simply taken up in the automaker's corporate boardroom. Eugene Hoshiko/AP Show More Show Less 3 of35
4 of35 Former Nissan Motor Co. executive Greg Kelly, prepares to speak prior to an interview with The Associated Press Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021, in Tokyo. Nearly three years later, Kelly is still wondering why the questions that led to his arrest and trial in Japan weren’t simply taken up in the automaker's corporate boardroom. Eugene Hoshiko/AP Show More Show Less
5 of35 Former Nissan Motor Co. executive Greg Kelly and his wife Dee Kelly speak during an interview with The Associated Press Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021, in Tokyo. Nearly three years later, Kelly is still wondering why the questions that led to his arrest and trial in Japan weren’t simply taken up in the automaker's corporate boardroom. Eugene Hoshiko/AP Show More Show Less 6 of35
7 of35 Former Nissan Motor Co. executive Greg Kelly and his wife Dee Kelly speak during an interview with The Associated Press Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021, in Tokyo. Nearly three years later, Kelly is still wondering why the questions that led to his arrest and trial in Japan weren’t simply taken up in the automaker's corporate boardroom. Eugene Hoshiko/AP Show More Show Less
8 of35 Former Nissan Motor Co. executive Greg Kelly and his wife his wife Dee Kelly pause during an interview with The Associated Press Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021, in Tokyo. Nearly three years later, Kelly is still wondering why the questions that led to his arrest and trial in Japan weren’t simply taken up in the automaker's corporate boardroom. Eugene Hoshiko/AP Show More Show Less 9 of35
10 of35 Former Nissan Motor Co. executive Greg Kelly pauses during an interview with The Associated Press Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021, in Tokyo. Nearly three years later, Kelly is still wondering why the questions that led to his arrest and trial in Japan weren’t simply taken up in the automaker's corporate boardroom. Eugene Hoshiko/AP Show More Show Less
11 of35 Former Nissan Motor Co. executive Greg Kelly and his wife his wife Dee Kelly pause during an interview with The Associated Press Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021, in Tokyo. Nearly three years later, Kelly is still wondering why the questions that led to his arrest and trial in Japan weren’t simply taken up in the automaker's corporate boardroom. Eugene Hoshiko/AP Show More Show Less 12 of35
13 of35 Dee Kelly, wife of former Nissan executive Greg Kelly, speaks during an interview with The Associated Press Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021, in Tokyo. Kelly is awaiting a verdict in his trial on charges of financial misconduct in the case of Carlos Ghosn. Eugene Hoshiko/AP Show More Show Less
14 of35 Former Nissan Motor Co. executive Greg Kelly and his wife Dee Kelly go for a walk after an interview with The Associated Press Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021, in Tokyo. Nearly three years later, Kelly is still wondering why the questions that led to his arrest and trial in Japan weren’t simply taken up in the automaker's corporate boardroom. Eugene Hoshiko/AP Show More Show Less 15 of35
16 of35 Former Nissan Motor Co. executive Greg Kelly and his wife Dee Kelly go for a walk after an interview with The Associated Press Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021, in Tokyo. Nearly three years later, Kelly is still wondering why the questions that led to his arrest and trial in Japan weren’t simply taken up in the automaker's corporate boardroom. Eugene Hoshiko/AP Show More Show Less
17 of35 Former Nissan Motor Co. executive Greg Kelly, right, accompanied by his wife Dee Kelly and his lawyer Yoichi Kitamura, speaks during an interview with The Associated Press Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021, in Tokyo. Nearly three years later, Kelly is still wondering why the questions that led to his arrest and trial in Japan weren’t simply taken up in the automaker's corporate boardroom. Eugene Hoshiko/AP Show More Show Less 18 of35
19 of35 Yoichi Kitamura, the defense lawyer for former Nissan executive Greg Kelly, speaks during an interview with The Associated Press Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021, in Tokyo. Kelly is awaiting a verdict in his trial on charges of financial misconduct in the case of Carlos Ghosn. Eugene Hoshiko/AP Show More Show Less
20 of35 Shadows of former Nissan Motor Co. executive Greg Kelly, right, and his wife Dee Kelly, left, cast on the street as they go for a walk after an interview with The Associated Press Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021, in Tokyo. Nearly three years later, Kelly is still wondering why the questions that led to his arrest and trial in Japan weren’t simply taken up in the automaker's corporate boardroom. Eugene Hoshiko/AP Show More Show Less 21 of35
22 of35 FILE - In this Sept. 15, 2020, file photo, former Nissan Motor Co. executive Greg Kelly, left, arrives for the first trial hearing at the Tokyo District Court in Tokyo. Nearly three years later, Kelly is still wondering why the questions that led to his arrest and trial in Japan weren’t simply taken up in the automaker's corporate boardroom. (Kiyoshi Ota/Pool Photo via AP) Kiyoshi Ota/AP Show More Show Less
23 of35 Former Nissan Motor Co. executive Greg Kelly and his wife Dee Kelly go for a walk after an interview with The Associated Press Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021, in Tokyo. Nearly three years later, Kelly is still wondering why the questions that led to his arrest and trial in Japan weren’t simply taken up in the automaker's corporate boardroom. Eugene Hoshiko/AP Show More Show Less 24 of35
25 of35 FILE - In this May 25, 2021, file photo, Nissan's former chairman Carlos Ghosn speaks during an interview with The Associated Press, in Dbayeh, north of Beirut, Lebanon. The embattled former chairman of the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi alliance jumped bail and fled to Lebanon in late 2019, leaving former Nissan executive Greg Kelly in Japan alone to face charges of Ghosn’s under-reported Nissan compensation. Kelly has denied the allegations. Hussein Malla/AP Show More Show Less
26 of35 FILE - In this May 11, 2012, file photo, then Nissan Motor Co. President and CEO Carlos Ghosn speak during a press conference in Yokohama, near Tokyo. The embattled former chairman of the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi alliance jumped bail and fled to Lebanon in late 2019, leaving former Nissan executive Greg Kelly in Japan alone to face charges of Ghosn’s under-reported Nissan compensation. Kelly has denied the allegations. Koji Sasahara/AP Show More Show Less 27 of35
28 of35 Greg Kelly's supporters picket outside the Chicago Auto Show in Chicago on July 15, 2021 to highlight their message: the former top Nissan executive is innocent and should come home. Kelly, an American lawyer who worked for three decades for Nissan Motor Co., is awaiting a verdict in his trial on charges of financial misconduct in the case of Carlos Ghosn. (John Shimkus via AP) John Shimkus/AP Show More Show Less
29 of35 John Kelly, second left, one of Greg Kelly's brother, with friends and supporters of Greg Kelly picket outside the Chicago Auto Show in Chicago on July 15, 2021 as they try to highlight their message: the former top Nissan executive is innocent and should come home. Kelly, an American lawyer who worked for three decades for Nissan Motor Co., is awaiting a verdict in his trial on charges of financial misconduct in the case of Carlos Ghosn. (John Shimkus via AP) John Shimkus/AP Show More Show Less 30 of35
31 of35 A man walks past by the Nissan Motor Co. logo at the company's global headquarters in Yokohama near Tokyo, Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021. Former Nissan executive Greg Kelly is awaiting a verdict in his trial on charges of financial misconduct in the case of Carlos Ghosn. Koji Sasahara/AP Show More Show Less
32 of35 Greg Kelly's brothers John Kelly, second left, and Dave Kelly, second right, with John's wife Beth, left, Dave's wife Marguerite, center, and supporters pose for a photo as they picket outside the Chicago Auto Show in Chicago on July 15, 2021 to highlight their message: the former top Nissan executive is innocent and should come home. Kelly, an American lawyer who worked for three decades for Nissan Motor Co., is awaiting a verdict in his trial on charges of financial misconduct in the case of Carlos Ghosn. (John Shimkus via AP) John Shimkus/AP Show More Show Less 33 of35
34 of35 People walk past Nissan Motor Co.'s global headquarters in Yokohama, near Tokyo Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021. Former Nissan executive Greg Kelly is awaiting a verdict in his trial on charges of financial misconduct in the case of Carlos Ghosn. Koji Sasahara/AP Show More Show Less
35 of35
TOKYO (AP) — Nearly three years later, former Nissan executive Greg Kelly is still wondering why the questions that led to his arrest and trial in Japan weren’t simply taken up in the automaker's corporate boardroom.
Kelly, an American lawyer who worked for three decades for Nissan Motor Co., is awaiting a verdict in his trial on charges of financial misconduct in the case of Carlos Ghosn. The embattled former chairman of the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi alliance jumped bail and fled to Lebanon in late 2019, leaving Kelly in Japan alone to face charges of Ghosn’s under-reported Nissan compensation. Kelly has denied the allegations.