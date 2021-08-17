Ex-Nevada inmate gets life for 1984 Colorado hammer killings

CENTENNIAL, Colo. (AP) — A former Nevada prison inmate was sentenced Tuesday to three consecutive life sentences in the long-unsolved 1984 hammer killings of three Colorado family members, including a 7-year-old girl, inside their suburban Denver home.

Sixty-one-year-old Alex Ewing was convicted Aug. 6 of first degree murder after a two-day trial in which prosecutors contended Ewing used a hammer and a knife to kill Bruce Bennett, his wife Debra and daughter Melissa in the Bennetts’ home. Melissa Bennett also was raped, prosecutors said.