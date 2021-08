CENTENNIAL, Colo. (AP) — A former Nevada prison inmate has been convicted of first-degree murder in the 1984 hammer and knife slayings of three Colorado family members, including a 7-year-old girl.

Sixty-year-old Alex Ewing was found guilty of all counts Friday by an Arapahoe County jury, The Denver Post reports. The verdicts come after DNA evidence pointed to Ewing in as a suspect in the long-unsolved slayings.