Ex-NFL player Kellen Winslow II faces sentencing for rapes

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Kellen Winslow II — once the highest-paid tight end in the NFL — could face more than a decade in prison for multiple rapes and other sexual offenses against five women in Southern California, including one who was homeless when he attacked her in 2018.
Winslow will appear via videoconference at the hearing Wednesday in San Diego Superior Court. He has been in custody since 2019 and was expected to be sentenced in March 2020 but that hearing was postponed due to court closures amid the coronavirus pandemic.