Ex-Honolulu chief to visit family before heading to prison

HONOLULU (AP) — A U.S. judge is allowing a former Honolulu police chief convicted in a corruption case to meet with family and friends in Washington state before he begins serving a seven-year prison sentence in Oregon.

U.S. District Judge J. Michael Seabright on Monday approved Louis Kealoha's travel request. Kealoha will travel to the Seattle area on May 29 and then drive to the federal correctional facility in Sheridan, Oregon, where he will begin his sentence on June 1, said his attorney Rustam Barbee.