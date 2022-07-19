Ex-Gov. Doug Wilder sues VCU leaders after personnel dispute

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Former Virginia Gov. Doug Wilder recently sued leaders of the Richmond university where he works following a public personnel dispute in which Wilder had pushed for the firing of an employee he accused of threatening him.
The controversy began earlier this year when a former Virginia Commonwealth University employee, Jim Burke, sent a series of texts critical of Wilder's ties to Republican Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin, the Richmond Times-Dispatch reported. Wilder, a Democrat and the nation's first elected Black governor, did not endorse Youngkin but criticized Democratic nominee Terry McAuliffe and served on Youngkin's transition team.