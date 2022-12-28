Ex-California prison officer accused of sexual misconduct

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A former correctional officer at the biggest women's prison in California has been accused of engaging in sexual misconduct against at least 22 inmates, state prison officials said Wednesday.
The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation said it has shared the results of an internal investigation into Gregory Rodriguez, a former officer at the Central California Women’s Facility, with the Madera County District Attorney’s Office. Charges have not yet been filed against Rodriguez, said Dana Simas, a spokeswoman for the corrections department.